Malware hits hundreds of thousands of network routers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about a recent cyber threat that could affect you.
On May 29, 2018, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center issued an urging warning for anyone who uses network routers. Hundreds of thousands of the devices have been compromised by “VPNFilter malware.” The malware has the potential to watch any network traffic that goes through the router and steal data, execute commands and possibly even “brick” a router, rendering it useless.
According to the FBI, the malware comes in three stages. It’s possible to disrupt the second and third stage be simply rebooting the router. However, the first stage will likely remain on the device.
Cybersecurity firm Symantec recommends performing a factory reset, which should remove stage 1 of the malware. On most routers, this can be accomplished by pressing and holding a small reset switch. Remember, current passwords and settings will be lost by the hard reset.
If you believe you’ve been victimized by this malware, report it to the FBI at www.ic3.gov