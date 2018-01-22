Man accused of killing Bend woman pleads guilty

BEND, Ore. – The man accused of killing a Bend woman and then going on a crime spree into Siskiyou County pleaded guilty Monday.
KTVZ reports the Deschutes County District Attorney said Redmond resident Edwin Lara tried to sexually assault 23-Year old Kaylee Sawyer in July 2016 then killed her to hide the crime.
Police say after he killed Sawyer, Lara went to Salem, where he kidnapped 19-year Aundrea Maes on July 25th, 2016.
A day later Lara allegedly shot and wounded an elderly man in the stomach at a Yreka hotel.
Then, just minutes later, Lara allegedly stole a car with a family inside.
Thankfully those kidnapped family members were dropped off at a rest area near Weed unharmed.
Lara took Maes past Redding before eventually giving himself up to California Highway Patrol officers after a chase with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.
Police say that Lara told his wife, a newly-appointed Bend Police officer, that he hit Kaylee Sawyer with his car and hid the body. The DA says Sawyer was killed to conceal Lara’s attempted sexual assault.
On Monday, January 22, 2018, Edwin Lara pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in a Bend courtroom.
A sentencing hearing was expected later that afternoon.