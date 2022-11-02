Man accused of abusing animals appears in Josephine County court

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man facing dozens of animal abuse charges in Josephine County was back in court this week.

Joseph LaRue was charged after police raided his Grants Pass business “Pawsitive K9 Solutions” in September.

Josephine County Animal Control officers said they found 13 malnourished dogs.

JCSO also searched the owner’s home in Selma and found a dead horse and rabbit.

In addition to the many animal neglect charges, LaRue is facing theft, animal abandonment, and marijuana-related charges.

LaRue’s next court appearance is for a status check on December 7.

A trial date has not been set.