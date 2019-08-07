Man accused of assaulting Montana teen released without bond

A judge allowed 39-year-old Curt Brockway to be released without posting bail despite having a criminal record with a history with confrontations between Brockway and law enforcement.
According to court documents, Brockway was released on his own recognizance on Monday but is subject to a list of conditions.
A few of those include; he is required to affix a GPS to his body, he shall have no contact with the victim and his family along with witnesses, and Brockway can only leave his parents’ home for work, doctor appointments and court appearances.
This most recent incident came just six months after Brockway was released from supervision from a 2010 case where he was found guilty of assault with a weapon.
According to a 2010 affidavit, Brockway randomly pulled a gun on a family of three. According to those victims, Brockway stated he was going to kill them. Brockway was persuaded by a friend to put down his gun and leave the scene.
Brockway was sentenced to the department of corrections for a term of ten years for this incident. All of that was suspended but he was on probation until this February.
According to court documents, Brockway has a traumatic brain injury but seems to manage rather well. He completed neurological, psychological therapy and was prescribed medication.
The Montana Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole determined Brockway to be low risk and successfully served 9 months under supervision.
After 900 hours of community service and serving seven years of probation, Brockway was discharged from his supervision on February 7th, 2019, just six months ago.
Now, Brockway is back in court he is facing charges for assaulting a minor.
Brockway’s arraignment has been set for August 14 at 10 a.m.
The mother of the injured 13-year-old teen says he is traumatized and still recovering after receiving treatment of skull fractures.