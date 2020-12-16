Man accused of breaking into the Douglas County Courthouse

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Douglas County Courthouse.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, December 14, 2020, a county employee at the courthouse noticed a damaged door.
Once deputies were notified about the damage, they looked at surveillance footage showing a man entering the building at about 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 13.
The sheriff’s office said they were eventually able to identify that man as 27-year-old Robert Darnell Kemp of Roseburg.
On Tuesday, December 15, Kemp was arrested for burglary, theft, attempted theft, and criminal mischief.
No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.