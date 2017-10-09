Man accused of child molestation released from jail

Update (10-09-17, 2:00 p.m.) – The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said accused child molester John Gregory Hughes was released from jail after posting bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 7 for an arraignment.
Alturas, Calif. – A man was arrested on child molestation charges in northern California Friday.
The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old John Gregory Hughes of Alturas was taken into custody on October 6 on multiple counts of child molestation. The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office into Hughes’ alleged “continual sexual abuse of a child.”
Police found additional evidence after a search warrant served at Hughes’ residence late Friday afternoon.
Hughes was booked into the Modoc County Jail on $200,000 bail, deputies said.
No further information about this case has been made public.