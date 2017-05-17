Man accused of decapitating his mother appears in court

Oregon City, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – An Oregon man accused of decapitating his mother and stabbing a grocery store clerk made a first court appearance.
36-year-old Joshua Webb appeared in court via closed circuit TV.
He faces charges for allegedly killing his mother at her home on mother’s day, then carrying her severed head into the nearby store.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it was there that Webb then stabbed a clerk multiple times.
That clerk reportedly chased the suspect and tackled him, with other workers helping to subdue Webb.
That 66-year-old clerk is recovering from his injuries, while the store re-opened on Tuesday.
Outside the courthouse, a man who says he’s the suspect’s best friend struggled to explain what might have happened.
A friend of suspect, Curtis Strandy, said “Our world was about taking care of each other and I wish I would have been there or called him that day to help him when he needed me and he would call me when I needed him. I just wish I would have extended my friendship when… yeah.”
Authorities say Webb also killed a dog at his mother’s home.
Neighbors say one of the suspect’s sisters discovered their mother’s headless body at the house.