Man accused of encouraging child sex abuse facing more charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police say a man who is currently behind bars for allegedly encouraging child sex abuse is facing new charges.
On October 24, 2019, 41-year-old Joaquin Amadeus Cowart was arrested in the Ruch area for outstanding warrants related to a domestic violence case. Cowart is a registered sex offender and was out of compliance at the time of his arrest.
The following December, detectives announced Cowart, still behind bars, was being charged with six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.
On February 6, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a victim came forward after hearing about Cowart on the news. Now, he’s facing additional charges of two counts of sex abuse.
Cowart remains in the Jackson County Jail as the investigation continues.
