Man accused of hitting, killing Grants Pass teen found guilty

GRANTS PASS, Ore — The man accused of killing a Grants Pass High School student last year was found guilty Friday.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year-old Christopher Faibish hit and killed 15-year-old Malachi Batty in March of 2017.
Both the prosecution and defense rested their case Thursday after interviewing drug and toxicology experts on the stand.
The prosecution argued Faibish used both heroin and cocaine the night before the accident and that played a role when he hit Batty with his truck.
The charges reflect that but did not rise to the level of manslaughter according to the Chief Deputy District Attorney.
“Had we had driving under the influence as part of the facts of this case, there is an enhancement that would be with manslaughter in the 2nd degree that would also be applied to criminally negligent homicide, that makes the sentence different,” said Deputy District Attorney Lisa Turner during the last day of Faibish’s trial.
After a three-day trial, Faibish was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and possession of a controlled substance.
Faibish faces as many as 18 months for the criminally negligent homicide alone, but the defense is allowed to argue for probation instead.
After he was found guilty, Faibish was taken into custody and will be held until sentencing, which will take place at a yet-unspecified date.