Man accused of hitting, killing teen in Grants Pass back in court

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man accused of hitting and killing a Grants Pass teenager was back in court Tuesday.

Police say Christopher Faibish hit Malachi Batty with his truck in March of 2017 while Batty was waiting for a school bus.

According to investigators, there were traces of heroin in Faibish’s truck. He was arraigned last year and faced charges of criminally negligent homicide and possession of heroin.

During a court appearance on November 13, Faibish’s defense argued the incident was not criminal. They didn’t deny Faibish was a heroin addict and had probably used the drug within 24 hours prior to the crash.

NBC5 will have more updates about this story as Faibish’s court appearances continue.

