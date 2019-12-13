Man accused of kidnapping Oregon teen arrested in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho man was arrested after he was found with a missing teenage girl from Oregon.
Police said on December 7, the 17-year-old girl went for a walk around her Junction City, Oregon neighborhood and didn’t return home. She was reported missing soon thereafter.
The Junction City Police Department said they immediately launched an investigation. During interviews with family and friends, Robert Havery’s name was mentioned.
When investigators called Havery, he was reportedly uncooperative and gave a false address. However, his full identity and address in Boise, Idaho was eventually determined.
Officers with the Boise Police Department arrived at Havery’s home Tuesday morning and found the missing girl.
By Thursday morning, officers had enough evidence to charge 39-year-old Robert William Havery with sexual battery on a minor and kidnapping. Additional charges may be added.
According to investigators, Havery admitted to driving to Junction City where he met the girl, then the two drove to Idaho.