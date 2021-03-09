Man accused of killing Aidan Ellison makes court appearance

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man charged with murdering Aidan Ellison, a Black Ashland teenager, won’t be going to trial any time soon.
47-year-old Robert Paul Keegan was arrested at the Stratford Inn crime scene just before Thanksgiving last year.
Keegan claims Ellison, an Ashland High School grad, punched him in the face before he shot him.
According to the affidavit, an autopsy showed there were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove he punched Keegan.
A trial date has not been set because there’s still more discovery being done in the case and the defense says it hasn’t gotten all of the evidence from prosecutors.
Keegan’s next court date was set for April 12, 2021.