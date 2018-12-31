Man accused of killing four people appears in a Missouri court

CHARLES, Miss. (KSDK/NBC) – The man charged with killing four members of a St. Charles family and going on a crime spree walked into court still wearing bandages Monday afternoon.
The arraignment was his first appearance before a judge.
Richard “Darren” Emery is facing 15 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.
Emery is accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her mother.
8-year-old Zoe Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten, and their 61-year-old grandma Jane Moeckel were shot to death in a bedroom at the children’s home.
Kate Kasten, 39, was shot and later died at a nearby hospital.
The crime spree started at 11:55 p.m. Friday night, police said.
After shooting the family in their St. Charles home, police said emery got into a shootout with police and then stabbed a woman while trying to carjack her.
The officers weren’t injured and the woman is expected to survive.
Emery evaded police for several hours Saturday morning before someone at a convenience store noticed a man walk in while bleeding. Police responded and found emery bleeding in the bathroom.
Emery’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 8th at 9 a.m.