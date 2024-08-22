Man accused of killing Klamath Falls sisters may not be fit to stand trial

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The man accused of shooting and killing a pair of Klamath Falls sisters may not be mentally fit to stand trial.

Elijah Croy, 20, is accused of killing 19-year-old Aleeka and 14-year-old Zion Qualls back in June.

He is now facing multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Croy’s lawyers say he may not be competent to stand trial as their medical expert deemed him unable to assist in his own defense.

The state now has 30 days to get him evaluated at the Oregon State Hospital to see if he can stand trial.

If not, Croy could be found guilty except for insanity and then be committed to the care of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board.

