Man accused of murdering Washington State teen

Vancouver police detectives spent Tuesday afternoon searching a white van that suspect David Bogdanov was driving when he was arrested Tuesday in the murder of 18-year-old Nikolas “Nikki” Kuhnhausen.
Kuhnhausen was last seen alive leaving the Vancouver apartment she shared with two other women June sixth.
During their investigation, detectives found out the suspect had allegedly been using Snapchat to trade messages with Kuhnhausen and made arrangements to meet. Police believe that all changed the day Nikki Kuhnhausen vanished.
Vancouver Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan said, “We suspect that there was probably some interaction where, and by his own admission, that he determined that somehow found out during the conversation that she was transgender and he stated that was offensive to his culture and he asked her to get out of his van.”
Investigators believe David Bogdanov met Kuhnhausen the morning she disappeared, killed her, and may have driven his white van or one like it up to Larch Mountain northeast of Camp
Bonneville where Kuhnhausen’s body was found by someone collecting bear grass on December 7th.
Authorities said cell phone records show David Bogdanov’s cell phone was in the same remote area June 6th where Kuhnhausen’s remains were eventually found.
25-year-old David Bogdanov is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Kuhnhausen’s death.
He expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.