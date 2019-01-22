Man accused of numerous sex abuse charges found guilty

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man charged with a host of sex crimes was found guilty.
Donald McLaughlin’s second trial wrapped up Friday.
In 2018, a judge declared a mistrial based on new evidence regarding one of the alleged victims.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said McLaughlin abuse several underage girls and women over the course of several years.
On January 18, McLaughlin was convicted of sodomy, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of sexul abuse in the second degree.
His sentencing is set for January 25, 2019.