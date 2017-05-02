Man accused of pepper spraying bar patrons during robbery

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested after police say he stole cash from a Grants Pass bar and sprayed patrons with pepper spray.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, on May 1 at around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the Stitches Bar and Grill for a reported robbery.
Police said a man stole cash from the counter and sprayed people in the bar with pepper spray before he fled the scene in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser.
30 minutes after the robbery, an Oregon State Police trooper spotted the vehicle on the Grants Pass Parkway near Terry Lane.
Officers said they conducted a “high risk felony car stop” on the PT Cruiser at the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.
A man and a woman were detained and interviewed by detectives.
Police said following the interviews, they learned the man and woman were approached by another man named “Michael” at Burger King.
Michael asked for a ride and the pair dropped him off at a different location.
Police were able to identify Michael as 24-year-old Grants Pass resident Michael Jeremy Johnson.
Johnson was found a short time later walking near 6th and K Street.
He was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and theft.
The woman who was detained and questioned after the robbery, identified as Bryanna Lenai Donovan, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.