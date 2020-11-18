Man accused of scamming Klamath County homeowners arrested in Washington

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man wanted in connection with numerous paving scams is now in custody.
Last August, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Shanadoa Wayne Johnson, also known as “Shaun,” was claiming to be a contractor and scamming vulnerable citizens with driveway and pavement sealing work.
On November 10, Klamath County detectives got a tip that Johnson was staying at a hotel in Cowlitz County, Washington. After the information was forwarded to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson was arrested in Washington.
He’s currently awaiting probable extradition to Oregon.