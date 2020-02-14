Man accused of sexually abusing woman in Grants Pass.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are looking for possible victims of a Grants Pass man who is accused of sexual abuse.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on February 11, 40-year-old Francisco Antonio Melendez reportedly invited a woman to his media production studio for a massage. Melendez proceeded to subject the woman to unwanted sexual contact, police said.
On February 13, Melendez was arrested by Grants Pass detectives. He was lodged in the Josephine County on charges of sexual abuse and harassment.
“We believe there may be other victims, and encourage anyone who has experienced a similar encounter to report it,” GPDPS said. “If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Det. Archie Lidey at 541-450-6342.”