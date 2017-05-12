Man accused of threatening Eugene Islamic center

Eugene, Ore. (KEZI/CNN Newsource) – A man in Oregon is in custody after local mosque members say he threatened to kill them.
Community members showed their support after a man allegedly threatened to kill Eugene Islamic Center members Monday.
Mosque members say a man, later identified as 44-year-old Chad Russell, came to the mosque after their prayer service and acted hostile.
When he didn’t leave, mosque members threatened to call the police. That’s when things escalated.
Eugene Islamic Center member Haytham Aboadel recalled, “He said, ‘By the time you call the cops, you will be dead and I’ll kill everyone here.’ He said he is a veteran and he killed Muslims overseas, and he is ready to kill them again.”
Mosque members said he eventually left, but left a voicemail at the Islamic center later that night.
On Tuesday, police say there was another altercation involving Russell at Monroe Park.
Caught on cell phone video, Russell can be seen hitting a man.
Russell was arrested around 5:00 on Tuesday after officers responded to the dispute.
Islamic center members said this has never happened in Eugene.
And they just want the community to come together with love, instead of hate.
Aboadel said, “We are just like normal people. we eat pizza, we don’t have tails.”
Russell is charged with intimidation, harassment and other misdemeanor charges. His bail is set at $80,000.
The Islamic center set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for an upgraded security system.