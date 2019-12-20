Man accused of threatening Youtube employees could face different charges

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A Cave Junction man accused of threatening Youtube employees may end up facing different charges.
According to court documents, William Douglas used an online alias to send tweets that threatened to shoot and kill Youtube employees.
He’s now facing charges of cyber-stalking and previously entered a “not guilty” plea.
Last month, his attorney filed a motion to dismiss all the charges against him saying many violated his constitutional rights.
Thursday in court, Douglas’s attorney said the government is now considering charging him with a different crime.
He will be back in court in January where it is possible he could change his plea.
