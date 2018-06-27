Man accused of trying to kill wife indicted

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was formally indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury following an alleged attempted murder and standoff in Medford.
In the early morning hours of June 21, Medford police responded to a report of an assault in the 1900 block of Hutchins Circle.
When they got to the location, officers found the assault victim—a 36-year-old woman—inside a neighbor’s home. She told police she woke up in bed to her ex-boyfriend, identified as Ryan Daniel Conner, standing over her. Investigators said Conner strangled the woman, hit her repeatedly with a rubber mallet and used an electrical stun device on her.
According to MPD, the victim was able to fend off the attack and run to the neighbor’s home. Conner ran away after the attack and returned to his apartment in the 1700 block of Crater Lake Avenue.
When officers determined where Connor went, they responded to his apartment complex with a SWAT team and hostage negotiators. Connor reportedly surrendered at about 7:20 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MPD said Connor is cooperating with the investigation, telling officers he planned the attack and had several plans on how to “dispose of the victim’s body.”
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on June 27 Connor was indicted on ten counts: attempted murder, burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree constituting domestic violence, two counts of assault in the second degree constituting domestic violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of strangulation constituting domestic violence and one count of child neglect in the second degree.
Conner remains behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.