Man allegedly found lurking in middle school locker room facing additional charges

TALENT, Ore. – A man found lurking inside a local middle school girls’ locker room is now facing additional charges.
On June 3, 2019, Curtis Bradley Stevenson, a non-compliant sex offender, was let into Talent Middle School by a student after posing as a “dad” looking for his “son.”
The Talent Police Department responded to the school after Stevenson was found inside the girls’ locker room, where he hid undetected for about one-and-a-half hours. Stevenson reportedly talked to school staff after he was discovered and left the scene before officers arrived.
A few hours after the incident, Stevenson was found in Ashland. He was taken into custody without incident. A stolen iPhone and clothing believed to be stolen from the school was reportedly found in Stevenson’s possession.
While he made no contact with students, the district said they’d increase security measures. Not only will there be special training for staff and students, a fence will be installed around the school perimeter.
Since the incident, Stevenson has remained in jail charged with burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, identity theft and computer crime.
As police continued the investigation, they announced on September 3 that a cell phone search revealed Stevenson had taken photos of at least nine female students while they were in the middle school locker room. All students were clothed.
After the new evidence was discovered, Stevenson received an additional nine counts of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Stevenson was also charged with encouraging child sex abuse in an investigation unrelated to the Talent Middle School incident that started on May 29, 2018. In that case, investigators said they were alerted to suspicious online activity on Facebook regarding images of child sexual abuse. The evidence led detectives to Stevenson. His residence was searched on June 14, 2018.
Physical evidence, including electronic devices, were transferred to an Oregon Department of Justice lab for a complete forensic search. In the meantime, Stevenson was arrested for the Talent Middle School incident.
In August of 2019, the DOJ reported finding multiple images of child sexual abuse on the devices found in Stevenson’s residence. On September 3, 2019, detectives added ten counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
“Detectives say cases involving electronic evidence are increasingly common, and the investigations can be lengthy and complicated,” The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. “They wish to thank the personnel from all of the involved agencies for their diligence and collaboration on this investigation.”