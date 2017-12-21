Man allegedly releases volatile substance at Harbor restaurant

HARBOR, Ore. – A man who allegedly released a chemical substance at Wild River Pizza in Harbor is now behind bars.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the restaurant called 911 on December 19 at about 3:30 p.m. The owner said someone threw what appeared to be multiple smoke bombs on the floor. At the time the call was made, the substance left behind by the apparent smoke bombs was continually cracking and popping.
Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find a substance that released a “purple haze” each time it was activated by touch. It sounded “like a .22-caliber gun going off.”
The chemical properties described by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office are similar to nitrogen triiodide, a contact explosive. However police didn’t specify the exact chemical compound used.
The building was evacuated and a chemistry teacher from Brooking Harbor High School was called to the scene so the substance could be neutralized. The area was later cleaned up by the Harbor Fire Department.
The event was captured on video, according to the sheriff’s office. They reviewed the evidence and identified one suspect, 40-year-old James Snyder of Harbor.
At about 11:50 a.m. on December 20, police contacted Snyder at his residence. He was arrested on several charges related to the Wild River Pizza incident.
CCSO said Snyder wouldn’t allow police to search his residence, so they had to secure a search warrant to look for explosive devices and chemicals.
A few hours after the arrest, investigators returned to Snyder’s residence with a signed search warrant. They found what appeared to be chemicals and bomb-related items. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was contacted and the residence was evacuated until they could arrive.
At about 7:40 p.m., OSP’s bomb squad searched the residence. What appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb was recovered and neutralized.
Snyder was booked on multiple charges, including criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, possession and manufacture of an explosive device, and reckless endangering.
Investigators expect to make more arrests in the case.