Man allegedly sexually abused minor

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested on charges of sex crimes involving a minor in Ashland.
The Ashland Police Department said 22-year-old Holden Oglesbee was arrested on October 26 for luring a minor, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual abuse II and sexual abuse III.
Oglesbee was a quarterback for the Southern Oregon University Raiders during the 2016 season, according to the team’s roster.
APD didn’t provide any further details about the arrest of Oglesbee, who is no longer listed in the Jackson County Jail’s list of current inmates as of 2:00 p.m. on October 27.
Police are taking the opportunity to remind the public sex crimes are considerably under-reported. APD’s “You Have Options Program” is a victim-centered way to create a focused response to sexual violence, according to the department.
They listed the following goals of the You Have Options Program:
- Increase sexual assault reporting by eliminating as many barriers to reporting as possible.
- Increase identification and prosecution of sexual offenders.
- Decrease sexual assault victimization.
If you our someone you know has been a victim of a sexual offense, APD encourages you to come forward.