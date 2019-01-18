Man and woman found dead in a G.P. motel room identified

Update (01-18-19 2:31 p.m.) – Police identified the man and woman found dead in a Grants Pass motel room at 31-year-old Christopher Hotch and 37-year-old Monica Shaw.
———————————
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is investigating two deaths in the motel six earlier this afternoon.
GPDPS says they received a phone call from motel employees, who say they found two people inside one of the rooms, who they believed were dead. Maintenance workers forced open the door allowing officers entry into the room.
Once inside, the officers found a man and a woman — both dead. As of tonight, they don’t know the cause of death. The incident is being investigated as a potential drug overdose.