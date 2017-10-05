Man arrested, accused of Dunsmuir burglary

YREKA, Calif. — Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man they say stole two cash registers and around $2,100 in cash from Yak’s Restaurant in Dunsmuir.
According to deputies, Lamont Darnell Brown, Jr. entered the restaurant after closing time and took the cash registers and money.
Deputies found Brown at a residence on Branstetter Street in Dunsmuir and found some evidence, including over $1,500 in cash. They later found more evidence of the burglary behind the Dunsmuir Health Clinic and recovered one of the cash registers at another location.
Brown is lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail on a burglary charge.