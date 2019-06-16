Home
Man arrested after police say he robbed a Dutch Bros. coffee stand at knifepoint

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect in custody tonight after police say he robbed a Dutch Bros coffee stand at knifepoint.

The incident happened just after 7:30 Friday night. Grants pass police got a call from employees at the Dutch Bros on Agness Avenue that a man with a knife had robbed them. Police arrested 42-year-old Michael George after he had taken off with the cash from the coffee stand.

About 15 minutes after the robbery, police said they got a phone call from a Mexican restaurant reporting a suspicious man inside. That’s where they found and arrested George. He was arrested on charges of robbery and menacing, no one was injured.

He is currently lodged at the Josephine County jail.

