Man arrested after potentially deadly road rage incident

REDDING, Calif. – A Redding man was arrested for hitting two men during a road rage incident and fleeing the scene.
The Redding Police Department said on April 18 at around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Westwood Avenue and Westwood Road after they received a report of a person who was injured in road rage confrontation.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, one with an apparent broken leg.
The man who was not injured told police he encountered an elderly driver who tried to run him off the roadway. The driver, later identified as 60-year-old Daniel Dale Dawson, followed the man to confront him.
An argument reportedly ensued, with the Dawson trying to leave the scene when the man said he was calling police. The man stood in front of the Dawson’s car and told him to wait, but Dawson accelerated and hit the man, throwing him onto the vehicle’s hood.
The victim said another man saw the incident and started yelling at Dawson to stop. Dawson accelerated toward the second man and hit him, running over his legs in the process.
Dawson left the scene, but his vehicle was eventually found hidden behind the Win River Casino. Damage to the vehicle was consistent with the victims’ descriptions.
Police tracked down Dawson and arrested him on a charge of with assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim sustained significant injuries to his legs, abdomen and ribs. He is currently in stable condition.