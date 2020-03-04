Man arrested after pursuit through Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY, Calif. – A California man is in jail, charged with leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Klamath Falls in a stolen car.
23-year-old Gonzalo Diaz of Lake Elsinore faces multiple charges, including auto theft, attempting to elude, and reckless driving.
Police said Diaz almost struck several vehicles when he failed to yield at an intersection Tuesday night.
Deputies say Diaz went through a residential area at 50 miles-per-hour before he attempted to flee on foot.
Officers say Diaz was driving a car reported as stolen out of California.