Man arrested at N.M. compound accused of training children to commit school shootings

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. – Investigators revealed new information about a makeshift compound raided by authorities in New Mexico.
Now court documents allege Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was training children for future school shootings, NBC News reports.
Last week, authorities raided the secluded compound in the northern part of the state and found 11 children living in squalid conditions.
The remains of a young child were reportedly found on the property, now believed to be that of Wahhaj’s son.
Wahhaj is accused of leaving Georgia with his son late last year. According to the boy’s mother, Wahhaj thought the child was possessed by the devil and was in need of an exorcism.
