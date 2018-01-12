Man arrested for eluding Medford officers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect who allegedly eluded Medford officers twice within the same week.
According to the Medford Police Department, on Wednesday a vehicle drove through Medford at a high rate of speed before it left city limits, eluding capture.
On Thursday, MPD responded to a report of suspicious activity involving the same vehicle at the south Fred Meyer. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away in a reckless manner. Police stopped the pursuit out of an abundance of caution for the public’s safety.
The driver and the passenger abandoned the vehicle in the driveway of a random east Medford home. They ran away on foot and were spotted by officers. They chased down the suspects and were able to make two arrests.
Police only identified one of the suspects arrested, 25-year-old James Dillon Card. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges including reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit and run, driving under the influence, and attempting to elude officers.