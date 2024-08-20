Man arrested, facing murder charges in shooting north of Coburg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A 30-year-old man is in jail on murder charges related to the shooting of another man in an area north of Coburg Monday afternoon.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 33000 block of Coleman Road around 3 p.m.

Police say upon arrival, officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, detectives arrested Sean Joseph Lynn on second-degree murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not releasing the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4141.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.