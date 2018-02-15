Man arrested following hours long stand-off in Talent

Talent, Ore. — There was a large police presence on South Pacific Highway in Talent, Thursday afternoon.
Talent Police were called to the Mei Sum restaurant for a report that a wanted man was at the location. When officers arrived the man was hiding in a closet, refusing to come out. Police say he stated he had a gun. Following 2 hours of negotiatians the suspect surrendered.
Police have identified him as Rhys Fong. They say he had a warrant out for assault. Upon further investigation no weapon was found.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police, Ashland Police and Phoenix Police assisted the agency with its investigation.
