Man arrested for allegedly brandishing knife during Grants Pass robbery

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife while trying to steal items from a Grants Pass mini market.

Police said on the morning of Wednesday, March 1, 39-year-old Nicholas A. Hiseley-Copeland allegedly tried to take things without paying from the AM/PM on Northeast Terry Lane.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, Hiseley-Copeland brandished a knife when he was confronted by store employees.

He reportedly fled the scene but was later found near the Grants Pass Fred Meyer where he was arrested without further incident or injury, GPPD said.

Hiseley-Copeland was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.