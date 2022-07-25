Man arrested for allegedly starting fire along the Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly starting at least one fire near the Rogue Valley Mall.

On Saturday, July 23, Medford firefighters responded to a reported grassfire near the Bear Creek Greenway north of East McAndrews Road, west of Interstate 5. When crews arrived at the scene, they found multiple fires along the greenway.

Several people in the area were contacted and questioned, but no one was taken into custody.

Later that evening, there were several small fires found near the railroad tracks south of Rossanley Drive and North Central Avenue.

Medford police said at about 8:30 p.m., Jorge Cabrera was arrested after he was seen trying to light more fires along the greenway.

Cabrera was charged with arson and reckless endangering in connection with the first reported fire.

The fire at Rossanley and North Central remains under investigation.