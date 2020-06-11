Man arrested for armed robbery in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is in jail charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery.
Police say 49-year-old Jason Alexander Gaskill broke into a home with two other people Monday afternoon.
Deputies say the suspects threatened the victim with a firearm and a wooden object and demanded money allegedly owed to Gaskill.
The victim says the suspects fled with her purse, which contained $500.
Gaskill faces Measure 11 charges of first-degree robbery.
Police say more arrests are possible.