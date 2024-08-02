Man arrested for arson in connection to Siskiyou County vegetation fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A 45-year-old man was arrested on arson charges after reportedly starting a vegetation fire in Siskiyou County Thursday morning.

According to the Mount Shasta Police Department, firefighters responded to the area of Big Canyon Drive and Powerline Drive just after 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to more than a quarter of an acre.

Police say they were able to identify the person responsible with video footage from a resident in the area. Footprints belonging to the suspect, later identified as Phillip Andy Hennessee of Paradise, were also found on Mott Road.

Officers followed the footprints toward Mott Airport and arrested Hennessee nearby.

During an interview, police say Hennessee confessed to starting a campfire the previous night.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call CAL FIRE Chief Stewart at 530-842-3516.