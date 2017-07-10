Man arrested for assault in marijuana grow

Jacksonville, Ore. – Police arrested a man for attempted murder following an assault at a marijuana grow south of Jacksonville.
Police said on July 8 at around 3:00 p.m., Matthew Ray Gabbard and Jakob Crouch were working on irrigation lines at a grow site in the 6600 block of Upper Applegate Road.
According to investigators, Gabbard stabbed Crouch with a knife several times in the chest and abdomen.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the apparently unprovoked attack was intended to kill Crouch, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening in juries.
Gabbard was treated for a cut to his hand before being lodged in the jail on numerous charges, including attempted murder.