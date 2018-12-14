Man arrested for assaulting an officer in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass police officer was injured during a scuffle with a man who resisted arrest.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Anthony Lynn Foster was contacted in a Walmart parking lot on December 13 after an officer noticed his car’s registration tags were expired.
After it was discovered Foster was on probation and had his driving privileges revoked, he was told he’d be detained. However, Foster tried starting his car, ignoring the officers’ orders to stop.
In order to prevent a perceived risk to the public, officers deployed their tasers to try to stop Foster from driving away. He then jumped into the passenger seat of the car and opened the door, which hit an officer in the forehead, causing a two-inch cut.
Police said Foster tried to start his car again and they had to use physical force to detain him. He was eventually subdued and arrested for assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference, driving while suspended and a probation violation.
Court records show in the past, Foster has received multiple charges of driving while suspended.