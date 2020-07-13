Man arrested for assaulting federal officer with hammer during PDX protests

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Texas man was charged for allegedly assaulting a federal officer with a hammer during Portland protests.
The Department of Justice said during the early morning hours of July 11, 23-year-old Jacob Michael Gaines used a four-pound hammer to damage a barricaded entrance at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.
Federal officers inside the courthouse went outside to stop Gaines, but he reportedly hit a U.S. Marshal Service deputy three times with the hammer. The deputy was able to avoid serious injury and was able to detain Gaines before he caused more damage.
Gaines appeared in a federal courtroom on July 13 and was released from custody until his next court appearance.