Man arrested for assaulting his elderly mother

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An elderly woman was hospitalized with “significant injuries” after her son assaulted her, deputies said.
According to the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office, 58-year-old Clay Elliot Dunsmore held his 83-year-old mother against her will and assaulted her inside a residence in the 200 block of Old County Lane east of Myrtle Creek.
The elderly mother suffered from “significant injuries,” DCSO said.
Dunsmore was arrested on June 19 and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for kidnapping, assault and menacing.
The investigation is ongoing.