Man arrested for attempting to lure Jackson County teen

MEDFORD, Ore. – A nearly year-long investigation culminated with the arrest of an Oregon man for attempting to lure a Central Point teen online.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on October 19 of 2107, the parents of a 14-year-old boy with an autism spectrum disorder called police to report suspicious online activity. The teen had reportedly been communicating with a man who sent him images showing child sexual abuse and asked him to send images of himself. The alleged perpetrator said he was a firefighter who tried to meet the victim while he was working in southwestern Oregon.
Detectives said they were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old John Delbert Stonebrink from Wallowa County, a sanitation truck driver deployed to the Miller Complex Fires burning in Jackson and Josephine Counties from August to November 2017.
In January of 2018, Stonebrink was formally charged with encouraging child sexual abuse, luring a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He was arrested in Wallowa County on September 25, 2018, and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail. He was transported to Jackson County on September 27.
According to detectives, Stonebrink used the aliases “JDStone, “JDStone67,” and “codywest” on social media and email.
Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues. Anyone with more information is asked to call 541-774-6168. Refer to case number 17-22149.