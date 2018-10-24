Man arrested for DUII twice on the same road

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Deputies arrested a man twice for driving under the influence at nearly the same location just over a month after his previous violation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on September 15, 35-year-old Jesse Alan Rosenzweig crashed his pickup truck on Antioch Road. He left the scene on foot and was later found walking down the road. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.8% at the time. He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and cited for driving while suspended.
Rosenzweig, who lives along Antioch Road, appeared in court to face charges related to the September incident on October 17.
On October 23, Rosenzweig reportedly crashed again on Antioch Road, this time plowing through a fence before driving away before deputies arrived.
According to JCSO, witnesses were able to follow Rosenzweig, relaying information to dispatchers. Deputies caught him about a mile down the road.
At the time of the latest arrest, a breath test showed Rosenzweig’s blood alcohol content was 0.19%. He was charged with DUII, reckless driving, hit and run and driving while suspended.