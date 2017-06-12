Man arrested for eluding officers, drug possession

Medford, Ore. – Police arrested a man who allegedly eluded officers after an attempted traffic stop in Medford Sunday night.
According to Medford Police, 25-year-old Angel Jacob Mallory was traveling in a black Mercedes in the area of Manzanita and Court Street. An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but Mallory drove recklessly to the area of Western Avenue.
Police said Mallory ditched the car and ran away from the scene on foot.
MPD said they were inundated with calls from citizens telling dispatchers about Mallory’s movements.
Officers were finally able to find Mallory in a trailer park in West Jackson Street. He was arrested without incident.
Police said Mallory was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and cash believed to be related to drug sales.
Mallory was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including unlawful delivery and manufacture of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, attempt to elude and reckless driving.