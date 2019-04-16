Man arrested for Grants Pass robbery, hit and run

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly running over a woman during a robbery in Grants Pass.
Police said on the morning of April 13, Michael Brenden stole a case of Craftsman tools worth a little over $100 from the Sears store on Northeast F Street.
Brenden reportedly jumped into the driver-side seat of a stolen pickup truck while being chased by one of the store’s assistant managers. There was a woman with dirty blonde hair in the passenger seat, police said.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Safety, Brenden started the vehicle and backed up quickly, hitting the employee and running over her legs. Brenden then sped off.
On April 16, Josephine County deputies were patrolling in the Wolf Creek area when they tried to pull a vehicle over. However, the driver fled and later abandoned the vehicle in the 2000 block of Lower Wolf Creek Road.
Michael Brenden was eventually found in the area after a search. By that time, detectives had enough tips to connect him with the Sears robbery and assault.
According to police, Brenden modified his appearance and the appearance of the stolen truck between the time of the robbery and when he was captured.
The woman who was traveling with Brenden was identified as Destiny Dawn Graeta. She was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Police aren’t sure yet if she’ll be charged in connection with the robbery.
Brenden now faces charges of robbery in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and hit and run.