Man arrested for kidnapping after woman escapes at Klamath Falls Walmart

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A California man is in the Klamath County Jail on kidnapping charges after a woman was taken from the Eugene area.

The Klamath Falls Police Department says around noon on Saturday, a woman called 911 saying she had been taken from outside of Eugene by a man named Troy.

When she made the call, she informed dispatch that she had been able to get away and was hiding behind the Walmart in Klamath Falls.

After providing information on the suspect’s vehicle, police say the woman also told them that Troy was possibly armed with a 12-guage shotgun and he had told her he “would shoot it out with law enforcement.”

Police contacted Walmart to discreetly evacuate patrons, officers then located and arrested 53-year-old Troy J. Massa of Macdoel, California.

Massa faces charges related to kidnapping and coercion.

Police also say the investigation revealed additional crimes in Siskiyou County.

