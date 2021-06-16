Man arrested for Lake County shooting

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Lake County.
Oregon State Police said on the night of June 7, a 46-year-old Lakeview man was injured in a shooting. He was taken to a Bend hospital to be treated.
Two days later, 48-year-old Wad Alvis of Alturas, California was arrested in Lakeview in connection with the incident. He was charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
No further information was provided by investigators.