Man arrested for local marijuana robbery wanted for murder in Philadelphia

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who is currently in the Jackson County Jail for robbing a local marijuana farm is wanted on murder charges in Pennsylvania.
Derrick Earl Shields was found guilty of assaulting and robbing a marijuana farmer in December of 2016.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a worker found the victim tied up on East Evans Creek Road near Wimer.
Shields was one of seven people accused of being involved in the crimes.
On April 19, 2018, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Shields is wanted on a murder warrant out of Philadelphia.
Shields is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes in Jackson County on April 20.
The D.A.’s office will not object to extraditing Shields to Pennsylvania after he’s sentenced locally.