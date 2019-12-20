Man arrested for November armed robbery in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing the Lucky Lizard deli in Grants Pass.
On the night of November 2, a man walked into Lucky Lizard and showed a gun while demanding cash from the register. Once he has some cash, he left the building.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said after an extensive investigation, they identified 45-year-old Jerimie Lee Lunsford as a suspect.
Lunsford was already in the Josephine County Jail on unrelated charges. On December 12, he received new charges of robbery, theft and unlawful use of a weapon.